‘Bald Christmas’ raises $25k for Cross Connections

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Would your boss shave his head if you hit a goal?

That was the idea behind “Bald Christmas” – the brainchild of Cross Connections.

The ministry works with over 160 local churches to keep licensed mental health counseling affordable at a time more people than ever are asking for help.

You can guess how this worked out: as donors contributed $20,000 for a memorable haircut for Executive Director Matt Konow from the folks at Big League Barber on Lima Road.

“This is gonna grow back,” says Konow, as he runs his hand over his shaved head. “But the struggles that sometimes people face, that takes a lot longer than it takes for my hair to grow back. So, we’re here, we hear you, we see you, and we love you and we’re praying for you.”

Surprisingly, the total climbed over $25,000, which led Development Director Jim Dohrmann to shave his beard of 23 years.