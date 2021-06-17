Baklava is back: Greek Fest gets ready for drive-through event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After seeing a big turnout in 2020, the organizers of Fort Wayne’s Greek Festival have started their prep work for the 2021 version of the festival. Like last year, the annual June celebration will be in a drive-through format.

Greek Fest has been a mainstay during the summer season in downtown Fort Wayne, celebrating for more than 42 years. Organizers told WANE 15 they plan on returning to the full event at Headwaters Park in 2022. The celebration shifted to the drive-through format in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the live entertainment, dancing and family reunion-feeling of the festival may go missing in 2021, the traditional food is being prepared for a big crowd of anticipated guests. According to the chairman of Greek Fest, the organizers were surprised and humbled by the support they saw last year, and are optimistic of seeing a similar response this year.

“It is a very important festival, not only to showcase our heritage, our church, the people, the dancing, the comradery, how proud we are to have our heritage, and be part of the community, but also, it helps run the church, run missions, run philanthropic organizations,” Frank Makridakis said. “So, it’s a huge part of the church budget as well.”

The food will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Wallen Road. Delivery will also be available via Waiter on the Way. Find more details on the Greek Festival website, here: http://www.fortwaynegreekfestival.org/