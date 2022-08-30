FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is marking its 25th birthday, and you’re invited to celebrate.

The first guests to arrive Thursday can satisfy their sweet tooth for free at the Fort Wayne location, the bakery chain announced. The Confetti Bundtlet- a mini cake- will be given to the first 250 customers.

The bakery said there’s also an online contest in which one winner gets a $25,000 birthday celebration of their own, planned by a celebrity party-planning company. 25 runners-up get a $100 gift card to the bakery. Details are online.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is at 6409 Lima Road in Fort Wayne.