NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A longtime vendor at farmers markets and events in the Fort Wayne area now has her own storefront in New Haven.

A ribbon-cutting Thursday celebrated the grand opening of Taye’s Treats, a new sweet shop at 521 Broadway Street that sits next to Rack & Helen’s Bar and Grill.

“My treats often take the common recipe and twist it with some razzle dazzle,” Shante Smith, the talent behind the baked goods, wrote on her website.

For the week of the grand opening, Taye’s Treats is offering goodies ranging from banana pudding to zucchini bread, sweet potato pie minis, cheesecake cups and more.

Special hours for Thursday’s grand opening are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to Facebook, the store is open weekly from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.