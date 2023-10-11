FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) City of Fort Wayne crews will begin collecting biodegradable bags filled with leaves Monday, October 16. Residents may begin scheduling bag pick-ups on Friday, October 13.

Residents with bagged leaves are asked to call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The bags need to be placed at the curb prior to calling 311. Biodegradable bags filled with only leaves, placed by the curb, will be collected after a pick-up has been scheduled through 311.

Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2023, weather permitting.

The schedule to pick-up leaves in the park strip that aren’t bagged will remain as follows:

The 2023 Fort Wayne Leaf Pick-Up schedule

North Neighborhoods, October 30 – November 3 & November 27 – December 1

Central Neighborhoods, November 6 – November 9 & December 4 – December 8