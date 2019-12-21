Baer Field Motorsports Park announces closure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular drag racing & go-karting race track in the city of Fort Wayne is shutting its doors.

On Saturday, officials with Baer Field Motorsports Park, located at 4331 Winters Road, announced the closure of the race track in a 13 minute Facebook Live. The track is near the Fort Wayne International Airport.

During the Facebook Live, Dave Muzzillo said they were told by the owners of the property that their lease will not be renewed and the property will be up for sale.

“There will be no racing in 2020, unless someone wants to write an extremely big check for the property,” Muzzillo said. “We have to vacate the property by December 31 at midnight.”

The plan is to open the gates on Dec. 31 from 4 p.m. to midnight so people can take their final walk around the track, he added.

WANE 15 has reached out to Baer Field Motorsports Park for comment.

According to the groups Facebook page, the track has been opened since 1964.

Below is the Facebook Live: