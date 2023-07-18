FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the start of the 2023/24 school year draws closer, it’s time for parents to hit the stores and pick up supplies their kids will need.

Just like the last few years, experts are warning it will cost you more to get your children fully prepared this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, which does annual studies on back-to-school costs, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890.07 this year.

That’s an increase from their study in 2022 that found the average to be $864 and 2021 which concluded families would pay more than $850.

According to this year’s study, the increase in expected spending is being driven by demand for more electronics.

How do things look in Fort Wayne? WANE 15 took the Fort Wayne Community Schools 2023/24 School Supplies List for middle schools and searched prices online.

For one student, the universal list suggests:

1 pack of colored pencils

1 set of wired headphones or earbuds

1 pack of 200 sheets of loose leaf paper

3 blue or black pens

5 packs of #2 pencils

6 pocket folders

5 spiral notebooks

2 yellow highlighters

1 refillable water bottle

Using Walmart‘s website to search prices, here’s what we came up with:

1 pack of 24 Crayola colored pencils – $6.74

Wired headphones range – $1.00-$7.88

Mead loose leaf paper (200 sheets) $20.70

BIC 60-count of black pens – $5.44

5 packs of 24 #2 pencils – $19.85 ($3.97 each)

Set of 6 JAM 3-hole-punch folders – $14.99

5 Pen=Gear 1 Subject spiral notebooks – $1.75 ($0.35 each)

Pen+Gear 2-pack of pocket highlighters – $0.88

Refillable Water Bottle – $12.98

We spent a total of $91.21.

There are things to consider. First, this list it just for one student. It also does not include the costs of a new book bag or new school clothes; However, it’s possible many students will already have some of these items from previous years.

If a family had to buy all of those items and has several children in school, their total cost could reach the National Retail Federation’s average of $890.07.

That would especially be true for families with students doing more virtual work or work with technology where certain electronics have to be purchased.