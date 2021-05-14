Bachman and Cummings to perform at Foellinger Theatre in August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Legendary Canadian musicians and songwriters Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings bring their reunion tour to Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced Friday.

Bachman and Cummings will perform the songs they co-wrote and made famous with The Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive on Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Their songs include: “These Eyes,” “Laughing,” “Undun,” “No Time,” “American Woman,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “Clap For The Wolfman,” “Let It Ride,” “Takin’ Care Of Business,” “Stand Tall,” and many more gold and platinum hits.

Tickets will go on presale on May 15 at 10 a.m. the department said. The presale code and the link to purchase can be found at FoellingerTheatre.org.

This performance is sponsored by Classic Hits 101.7 and ABC 21.