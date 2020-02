NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A baby has been surrendered in a Safe Haven baby box in New Haven, WANE 15 has learned.

The baby was surrendered at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in the baby box at the New Haven Fire Department’s Central Station, New Haven Police confirmed. The baby box was just added in late December.

No other information was immediately available.

A press conference has been scheduled by Safe Haven officials on Thursday.