Baby returned to mom after being inside car stolen at gas station; police looking for driver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A baby has been reunited with its mother after being inside a car that was stolen at a gas station on Broadway Monday evening.

According to police, around 8:15 p.m., a woman left her car running when she went into Phillips 66 on Broadway with her 8-month-old boy still inside the car. When she returned, the car was gone and so was her child.

Roughly 30 minutes later, a man came to pick up his wife who worked at the Speedway at Margaret

Avenue and Sherman Boulevard. Workers say that when he arrived, he brought in a baby and said that someone had just dropped the child off at the back of the store.

“The person who stole the car left the baby at the back of the station and took off with her car,” Officer PJ Smith said.

Speedway and Phillips 66 are roughly 1.5 miles apart from each other.

The baby has been reunited with its mother.

Officer Smith’s advice to parents: Don’t leave kids in the car unattended.

Officers say they are still looking for the car, which is described as a 2007 black Ford Fusion. The car is expected to have a few dents on it because the person who stole the car hit a few poles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.