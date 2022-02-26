FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Baby Fair & Family Expo is back for its 35th year at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The free expo is educational for newly expecting mothers, or mothers expecting another child.

There will be plenty of things for kids to do, including a makeover session, giant darts, and an inflatable section. The Kids Kingdom will be filled with activities.

You can take your family though the safety house and learn how to make your home safe for kids. You can also learn about car seat safety and other important things to keep you and your new family safe.

The big event at 11 a.m. is a baby crawling contest. The winner will receive free diapers for a year. Each round will consist of 4 babies at a time, and will be elimination style.

The expo starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.