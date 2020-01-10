Baby dies in head-on crash in Bluffton; 4 others hurt

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — A 2-month-old was killed and four others were injured in a crash in Bluffton Friday morning.

Police were called around 8:45 a.m. to the 1700 block of North Main Street on a report of a vehicle crash. Crews arrived to find five people injured.

An initial investigation indicated that 61-year-old Russel Legreid of Roanoke was driving his pickup truck southbound on Main Street when he crossed the center line and into the path of a minivan driven by 25-year-old Eliseo Martinez Jr. Three passengers – a 6-year-old, 5-year-old and a 2-month-old – were also in the minivan.

Legreid, Martinez and the three children were all taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. The 2-month-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

