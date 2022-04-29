FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular Thai eatery Baan Thai is closing.
The restaurant at 3235 N. Anthony Blvd. made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday afternoon. It blamed “unforeseen circumstances.”
It’s not clear what those circumstances are.
“We have appreciated our customers and the friendships we have gained over the years,” Baan Thai said on Facebook.
Earlier this week, another Fort Wayne restaurant – local favorite Pastor’s Place at 1533 W. Dupont Road – also announced it was closing.
