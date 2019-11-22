B96.9 announces Steve Harvey Morning Show Annual Turkey Give

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, Steve Harvey participates in the “Steve” panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne radio station is announcing a giveaway to put 100 turkeys onto the tables of those in need.

B96.9FM, Fort Wayne’s R&B and Old School station, is announcing the Steve Harvey Morning Show annual Turkey Give. B96.9 is teaming up with the McMillen Park Community Center (3901 Abbott St) to put 100 turkeys onto the tables of those who need them the most in our community.

“We consider it an honor and a privilege to help those who are less fortunate during the holiday season,” shared Harvey during a recent broadcast. “On behalf of the entire Steve Harvey Morning Show, Happy Thanksgiving and God bless you all.”

JJ Fabini, Operations Manager of Adams Radio Group Fort Wayne, said “This is the second year we’ve been fortunate enough to partner with the Steve Harvey Morning Show for the Turkey Give, which Steve conducts in dozens of markets across the country. This isn’t a radio contest – Steve buys the turkeys, we pick them up and deliver them to McMillen, and they get them into the hands of needy families and senior citizens”.

Andre Patterson, Supervisor at the McMillen Community Center, said “We’re very fortunate to be able to help distribute these turkeys in the community, and we’re grateful for Steve Harvey and B96.9 for helping to make it happen”.

Members of the B96.9 staff will be picking up the turkeys from the Southtown Crossing Wal-Mart at 1pm this Monday, November 25th, and will be delivering them to the McMillen Park Community Center at 2pm. Families are expected to begin picking them up at McMillen at 3pm.

Steve Harvey is the host of the Steve Harvey Morning Show radio program, heard Monday – Saturday on B96.9, and the host of popular TV shows Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud, and The Steve Harvey Show. Harvey is currently one of the most powerful voices in media, touting a career spanning 30 years as a top stand-up comedian (Mr. Harvey made several appearances in Ft. Wayne at Snickerz comedy bar), actor, award winning TV personality and talk show host, best-selling author, entrepreneur, and humanitarian.