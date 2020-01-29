AWS Foundation completes new building with ‘universal design’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — AWS Foundation opened its new office building with an open house and ribbon cutting featuring Mayor Tom Henry.

Community members and partners toured the nearly 8,000 square foot facility at 5323 W. Jefferson Blvd. which showcases a design that emphasizes accessibility to all people.

“We are excited about the possibilities that our new building brings to advance our mission. It not only shows our lasting commitment as advocates for and with individuals of all abilities, its universal design is a model of inclusion for everyone,” said Larry Adelman, AWS Foundation Board Chair.

Since it was founded nearly 13 years ago, AWS Foundation has awarded over $27 million dollars in grants to provide financial support for organizations throughout Northeast Indiana that help children and adults with enduring intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.