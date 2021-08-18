AWS Foundation awards over $4.5M to 5 nonprofit disability service providers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – AWS Foundation has awarded Vantage Grants totaling $4,665,087 to five select nonprofit disability service providers serving northeast Indiana.

The nonprofits include: Cardinal Services, Carey Services, Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, Pathfinder Services and Turnstone.

In January, Vantage Grant participants received $75,000 and six months to identify and explore significant barriers and find a path toward solutions that would transform how they serve the disability community. After analyzing their findings and developing a plan to meet those needs, each organization was invited to apply for up to $1 million of additional funding to implement a three to five year plan of action.

The AWS Foundation said $4,665,087 was awarded based on presentation findings.

“These five organizations have worked hard over the past six months to tackle a challenge that has repeatedly been beyond their reach,” said Patti Hays, AWS Foundation CEO. “The Vantage Grant will allow them to provide services or processes in their organizations that might have otherwise been years away from their existing resources.”

Hays said that direct nonprofit service providers rarely have time, personnel, or budgets to look beyond their daily operational demands.

AWS Foundation said six additional nonprofit organizations have been chosen to participate in a second round of evaluations to begin later this fall.