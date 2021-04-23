AVOW welcomes Indiana Secretary of State to ‘Civil Conversation’ event

AVOW hosting event with Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan as a panelist.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Advancing Voices of Women, AVOW, announced that its next “Civil Conversation” will include a panelist Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Wednesday, April 28th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 via Zoom.

This conversation’s topic will be “Voter Rights vs. Voter Integrity,” and panelists will address the following questions:

Must voter integrity be sacrificed to encourage voter rights?

Do voter rights still need to be protected?

Are our Indiana elections secure, and if not, what must we do to protect them?

Other panelists will include Angela Nussmeyer Co-Director of Indiana Election Division, Beth Dlug Director of Elections of Allen County, Mike Wolf Professor and Chair of the Department of Political Science at Purdue Fort Wayne.

To participate in this free event, registration is required.

AVOW Civil Conversations are funded by a generous grant from the Journal Gazette Foundation and recorded by WBOI 89.1 for broadcast at a later date.