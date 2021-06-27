AVOW preparing to host annual Women’s Campaign Institute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Advancing Voice of Women (AVOW) is preparing to host its annual Women’s Campaign Institute this summer.

“Our goal is to advance the voices of women in public life, the community square and through civil conversations,” said AVOW’s Nicole Keesling.

Keesling said the institute is a three-day nonpartisan intensive “boot camp,” followed by continuing alumni education. Its goal is to prepare Northeast Indiana women to run effective campaigns, seek public office, and collaborate with people from other parties to effectively govern.

“We just teach women what it takes to run for office,” said Keesling. “What does it take to raise money for campaigns, what does it take to get on a board or commission, who do you need to know, what questions do you need to ask how do you raise money? So, all simple things like that.”

The Women’s Campaign Institute features nationally recognized professors in addition to tracks for candidates, campaign managers, and women seeking appointed government positions.

The camp runs from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8 at Indiana Tech.

Registration costs $50 per person.

The Campaign Institute agenda can be found here.