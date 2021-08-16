AVOW holds Civil Conversation to discuss racial justice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Advancing Voices of Women (AVOW) held it’s civil conversation Monday titled: “One Year Later: George Floyd and Fort Wayne.”

The group discussed the progress made in conversations around racial justice after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police last year.

Organizers say this event is a good way for different sides to hear what others think and come to an understanding.

“This is a place where there is a safe practice I learn to listen to you. Not interrupt, try and find common ground. And that is a starting point for us to move forward and making other changes in the community… Every step gets us a little bit closer to finding that additional cohesiveness that’s going to make Fort Wayne a little bit better,” said Patti Hays, co-founder of AVOW.

This was the first in-person conversation in over a year due to the pandemic.