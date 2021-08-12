AVOW holding next Civil Conversation Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Advancing Voices of Women (AVOW) will be holding its next Civil Conversation on Monday to revisit the topic explored a year ago in a conversation titled “One Year Later: George Floyd and Fort Wayne.”

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Barr Street Market, 302 E. Berry St. the group will discuss topics such as: What progress has been made in conversations around racial justice since George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police led to protests in Fort Wayne and around the world? What has changed in our community during the past year?

Sixth District Councilwoman Sharon Tucker will moderate a panel that is expected to include:

EACS board member Paulette Nellums

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne Chancellor Kim Barnett-Johnson

Educator and caseworker Dee McKinley

Professional photographer Chanel Love.

Organizers asks that attendees bring a chair and wear a mask.