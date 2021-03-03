Avoid utility scams with tips from I&M

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – During National Consumer Protection Week, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is helping customers to avoid falling victim to scammers.

Scams are regularly reported across the U.S. targeting various utility customers and companies. While the scams vary, I&M said scams work like these examples:

Customers receive calls or emails from scammers falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees.

The scammer claims the customer is late paying their bill, and their power will be disconnected if the customer does not pay immediately.

Many scammers “spoof” the telephone number to appear as a different number. In some cases, it may appear to be an authentic I&M phone number.

Customers are usually instructed to call a different number to arrange payment.

The scammers may seek account information or personal credit card and banking information from customers. Some direct customers to buy a debit card and provide the debit card number.

I&M shares how it conducts business so customers can differentiate between I&M and a potential scam or scammer:

I&M and its employees NEVER call customers demanding immediate payment.

I&M does NOT disconnect service without prior written warning.

If an I&M employee or contractor is on your property they will have proper identification in the form of a photo badge or a proper logo on their clothing or vehicles.

Additional tips for customers:

Do not provide any bank account or credit card information to anyone calling you saying they are with I&M.

Do not provide your social security number to anyone calling you saying they are with I&M.

If you receive a phone call or visit from a potential scammer, please notify I&M via our 24/7

Customer Operations Center at 1-800-311-4634.