Avoid utility scams with tips from I&M

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – During National Consumer Protection Week, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is helping customers to avoid falling victim to scammers.
Scams are regularly reported across the U.S. targeting various utility customers and companies. While the scams vary, I&M said scams work like these examples:
- Customers receive calls or emails from scammers falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees.
- The scammer claims the customer is late paying their bill, and their power will be disconnected if the customer does not pay immediately.
- Many scammers “spoof” the telephone number to appear as a different number. In some cases, it may appear to be an authentic I&M phone number.
- Customers are usually instructed to call a different number to arrange payment.
- The scammers may seek account information or personal credit card and banking information from customers. Some direct customers to buy a debit card and provide the debit card number.
I&M shares how it conducts business so customers can differentiate between I&M and a potential scam or scammer:
- I&M and its employees NEVER call customers demanding immediate payment.
- I&M does NOT disconnect service without prior written warning.
- If an I&M employee or contractor is on your property they will have proper identification in the form of a photo badge or a proper logo on their clothing or vehicles.
Additional tips for customers:
- Do not provide any bank account or credit card information to anyone calling you saying they are with I&M.
- Do not provide your social security number to anyone calling you saying they are with I&M.
If you receive a phone call or visit from a potential scammer, please notify I&M via our 24/7
Customer Operations Center at 1-800-311-4634.