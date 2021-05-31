Avoid student ‘brain drain’ with Allen County summer programming

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Soon students across the Allen County area will be out of school. Educators encourage parents to take this time to consider summer educational programming.

Educators say kids can suffer from “brain drain” during the summer months. This primarily affects reading abilites from the end of the school year to the start of the next.

Summer programming can help fill those gaps. Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Director for Secondary Education said students do need a brain break away from school, but the engagement shouldn’t be completely abandoned.

“It’s more crucial than ever before. You know, given the fact we know that during the pandemic we had to switch modalities. And that was really difficult for teachers and students. So one of the things we want to do in our Jumpstart program Is really what we’re calling “gap repairs.” So we’re trying to address the standards that student may have struggled with during the year and try to reinstruct and provide additional support where that’s needed,” said Matt Schiebel, the Director of Secondary Education for FWCS.

Jumpstart is one program offered by FWCS. Below is a list of some others you can find in Allen County.

Fort Wayne Community Schools

Middle School Summer Programs @ FACE

Kindergarten Countdown (Partner program)

SPARK: Summer Reading Program (Partner program)

Click here for a list of all FWCS programs

Northwest Allen County Schools