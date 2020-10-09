Avilla native’s family riding out Hurricane Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WANE) – A family with northeast Indiana ties has decided to ride out Hurricane Delta from their home, about 40 miles away from the Gulf of Mexico.

Drew McLachlan and his wife Lucy, who is a native of Avilla, Indiana, just returned to their Lake Charles, Louisiana home with their children about a week ago. They evacuated ahead of Hurricane Laura’s landfall at the end of August.

“It was a good choice to evacuate in that situation because the damage that Laura left – I have never in my life seen anything like that,” McLachlan told WANE 15. “Everywhere you looked, there were trees down. You couldn’t even get down the streets for several days after the storm.”

The family lost power and running water for several weeks as Laura passed. Drew McLachlan, who has a meteorology background, said he felt more comfortable deciding to not evacuate for Delta.

“I’m not worried about any trees falling on my house because there’s none left,” McLachlan added about the damage Laura left behind.

McLachlan noted that much of the attention that focused on Lake Charles disappeared within a couple of days, but the efforts continued for the community to bounce back from the storm.

“The story needs to be told, because a lot of people outside our area, like in states far away, when they hear about Louisiana, they think New Orleans,” McLachlan said. “There are so many stories here of people coming together and helping each other and people coming from outside and other states. I think we even had some people from Canada here bringing in aid to help us… it warms your heart when you hear that and see that. There are still good things going on in this world. It’s just a shame that it takes a disaster like this for people to come together.”