Avilla furnace maker expanding

AVILLA, Ind. (WANE) — An Avilla furnace manufacturer has broken ground on a new facility.

A rendering of McLaughlin Furnace Group’s new facility in Avilla is shown.

McLaughlin Furnace Group on Tuesday began construction of a new 50,000 square foot building in Avilla’s new industrial park off of S.R. 8 next to Oak Farm Montessori School. The facility will almost triple McLaughlin’s current workshop space, with new offices, a break room, and workout facility for employees.

Founded in 2007, McLaughlin employs 35 workers – a number that the company said “is only expected to grow within upcoming years.”

The new facility should be completed in spring 2020.