Avilla American Legion receives $10K from Home Depot to become handicap accessible

AVILLA, Ind. (WANE) — The Avilla American Legion post will be more accessible to everyone thanks to a donation from a home improvement store.

The Auburn Home Depot donated $10,000 to American Legion Post 240 in Avilla to make their building more handicap accessible. The post used the grant to create a handicapped-accessible entrance on the upper level of the building.

Crews of volunteers began work on Saturday and hope to complete the project in a week or so.

On Thursday, four people from the Auburn Home Depot were at the site helping, as well as workers from D.D.K. Construction.

