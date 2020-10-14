Avery Dennison announces plan to close Fort Wayne facility, 170 jobs affected

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A company that manufactures products for the label and packaging materials industry announced Wednesday it will be closing its Fort Wayne operations in 2021 which will impact 170 jobs at its facility located at 3011 Independence Drive.

Avery Dennison will move production from Fort Wayne to Greenfield, Indiana and Mentor, Ohio. In a press release the company said the transition will take place gradually and is expected to be completed by October of 2021.

“The decision to close the Fort Wayne facility came only after a strategic review of a number of options and in no way reflects the dedication or performance of our colleagues at the Fort Wayne facility,” said Jeroen Diderich, vice president and general manager, Label and Graphic Materials North America. “We will work closely with those affected to help make the transition as smooth as possible, including opportunities for transfer, as possible, as well as separation pay and other benefits,” he said.

Avery Dennison indicated a large majority of the Fort Wayne headcount will be shifted to the Greenfield site, and the company will offer redeployment options as possible.

Avery Dennison is headquartered in Glendale, California and employs more than 30,000 people in over 50 countries.