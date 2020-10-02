Autumn Railroad Festival this weekend in New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society is hosting their first ever Autumn Fall Festival this weekend in New Haven. The festival is taking place at the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society headquarters, located at 15808 Edgerton Road in New Haven.

The organizers behind the event typically hold an open house in August, however they had to restructure the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the Society worked with the Allen County Health Department to create a plan that would result in a safe environment for all. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

“We feel fortunate that we were able to adapt and overcome. We worked with the county health board. We submitted a plan, they approved it. We feel safe with the event that we are putting on and the county agrees. We’re just glad to be able to have some guests on our property again,” said Chris Homco, Organizer, Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society.

Various food trucks and vendors are in attendance. The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society has multiple train cars out and operational, including a steam engine and various caboose cars.

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time. Reservations for train rides are sold out, however general admission is still available. The festival runs until 4 PM Friday, from 9 AM until 4 PM Saturday, and from noon until 4 PM Sunday.

For more information on the Autumn Fall Festival, visit the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society website, here.