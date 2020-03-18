Auto parts supplier announces plans to open plant in Bluffton, creating over 400 jobs

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) Michigan based auto parts suppler Inteva Products has announced plans to open a manufacturing plant in Bluffton according to the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. The plant would employ nearly 420 workers by the end of 2023.

The plant will make interior systems which include things such as instrument panels, door trim and consoles.

Inteva Products plans to lease and renovate a facility located at 1805 West Lancaster Street in Bluffton at a cost of more than $42 million. The plant is expected to be fully operational by the summer of 2021. People interested in working for Inteva Products can apply online.