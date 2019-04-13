Autism Resource & Information Fair happening at EACS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - East Allen County Schools Autism Resource Team will host the 6th Annual Autism Resource & Information Fair.

It will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 from10 am to 2 pm at the EACS Annex Building. Located at 800 Homestead Dr. New Haven, IN.

This event is to celebrate Autism Awareness Month, to inform families, caregivers and those individuals with Autism of how many resources and tools are available in Allen County.

There will be approximately 50 vendors which include:

· Outpatient services such as: ABA, OT, PT, speech, social skills training, music and rec/leisure therapy

· Home based services such as respite, residential placement, supported living, day programming, employment

services

· Advocacy and training

· Support groups for families and individuals with ASD

There will also be several activities available:

· Free horseback rides by Miracle Stables

· Payton the therapy dog

· A miniature therapy pony

· Sensory activities provided by Sensory Critters

· New Haven Fire Department fire truck