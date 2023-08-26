FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Supporters of the Autism community are invited to the My Autism Acceptance Walk at the Allen County Fair Grounds on September 10.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. with lots of activities for all ages to enjoy. The walk will feature a tie-dye station to dye the shirts you can purchase from the event along with featuring petting zoos, crafts, and the loved Touch a Truck event.

Visitors can also access resources that may be helpful for families, the over 50 vendors being available to talk to about anything needed for a loved one on the Autism spectrum.

The event is free to attend, but if you want to register a team or get more information head to My Autism Ally’s website.