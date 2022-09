FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend the whole family is invited to the Allen County Fairgrounds for the Autism Acceptance Walk. My Autism Ally is hosting the event.

The organization stopped by WANE 15 to talk about the event. You can learn more in the interview above.

The Autism Acceptance Walk and the other fun surrounding the walk is Sunday, September 11 from 12-4 p.m. The Unity Walk is at 3 p.m. Click here to learn more.