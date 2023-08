NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities warned residents to avoid the area of U.S. 30 and Doyle Road in New Haven Wednesday evening.

Police sent a mobile push notification around 7:40 Wednesday evening telling residents to avoid the area, but no other details were provided.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department told WANE 15 police responded to a suicidal person in a truck, which required a SWAT team to be called out.

Authorities said the person is now in custody.