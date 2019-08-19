Authorities seek man who left cat outside shelter overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control has asked for the public’s help to identify a man who reportedly abandoned a cat outside of the Allen County SPCA after hours.

Authorities are searching for the owner of this vehicle. The man is suspected of leaving a cat in a carrier outside the Allen County SPCA on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control)

In a news release Monday, Animal Care & Control said a man left a cat in a carrier outside the SPCA at 4914 S. Hanna St. around 8:35 p.m. Aug. 14. Staff found the cat the next morning.

The shelter released two surveillance images – one of the suspect and another of a silver pickup – on Monday.

Anyone who may recognize the man or the vehicle is asked to call Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control at (260) 427-1244 or CrimeStoppers at 436-STOP.