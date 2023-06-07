WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department (WCSD) is seeking information on a homicide that happened in late May just outside of Liberty Mills, Indiana.

On May 30, police found the body of 38-year-old April D. Greene in the Eel River near Liberty Mills.

Authorities ruled Greene’s death a homicide, according to the WCSD, and police are still seeking information regarding her death.

Anyone with information regarding Greene’s death should contact Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or call detectives with the WCSD at either 260-255-8119 or 260-225-8104.