Auditions to be held for General “Mad” Anthony Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization, Inc. is holding auditions for an actor to portray the General during public appearances.

Auditions will be held on Jan. 23 from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Spiece (soon to change their name to The Epic Center) is located at 5310 Merchandise Dr. Auditions are open to anyone interested in portraying the General throughout the year. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.

The organization said that the current General “Mad” Anthony Wayne actor will be moving on to portray General George Washington.

Anyone interested in auditioning can find an application at the General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization website. Once completed, applicants are asked to email their application to Bob Jones, Committee Chair at bobsatthefort1812@gmail.com.