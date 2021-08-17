Auditions for ‘Almost, Maine’ at Eagles Theatre open in September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first theater play on the Eagles Theatre stage since its recent renovation, “ALMOST, MAINE,” written by John Carini, will be holding audition in September.
Ham Sadler and Taylin Halderman of Fire Line Productions are presenting the play which is directed by Taylin Halderman and Jessica Keffaber, and produced by Ham Sadler that will take place in the historic theater on Jan. 12 and 13, 2022.
“It’s been our dream to bring theatre to Eagles Theatre since the renovation and it’s finally going to happen,” Halderman said. “‘ALMOST, MAINE’ tells a lighthearted story and is perfect for a night out with your sweetheart. What better place to enjoy this show than right here in the heart of the charming city of Wabash?”
“ALMOST, MAINE” auditions will open on Sept. 7 and 14 at 5 p.m. at New Journey Church (1721 Vernon St., Wabash, Ind. 46992, former WC Mills Building). Walk-in auditions are welcome and open to adults age 18 and older. Online sign ups are available via Bit.ly/AlmostMaineAuditions but not required.
For more information about the production, “ALMOST, MAINE,” visit AlmostMaine.com.