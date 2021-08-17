Auditions for ‘Almost, Maine’ at Eagles Theatre open in September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first theater play on the Eagles Theatre stage since its recent renovation, “ALMOST, MAINE,” written by John Carini, will be holding audition in September.

Ham Sadler and Taylin Halderman of Fire Line Productions are presenting the play which is directed by Taylin Halderman and Jessica Keffaber, and produced by Ham Sadler that will take place in the historic theater on Jan. 12 and 13, 2022.

Developed in 2002, “ALMOST, MAINE” tells the story of a Friday night in the deepest winter. The residents of the remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine (so far north it’s almost in Canada) are falling in and out of love in unexpected, unusual and often hilarious ways. As the northern lights hover magically overhead, knees are getting bruised and hearts are getting broken. But the bruises heal and hearts mend — almost — in this delightful romantic comedy portrayed on a small theater stage.

“It’s been our dream to bring theatre to Eagles Theatre since the renovation and it’s finally going to happen,” Halderman said. “‘ALMOST, MAINE’ tells a lighthearted story and is perfect for a night out with your sweetheart. What better place to enjoy this show than right here in the heart of the charming city of Wabash?”

“ALMOST, MAINE” auditions will open on Sept. 7 and 14 at 5 p.m. at New Journey Church (1721 Vernon St., Wabash, Ind. 46992, former WC Mills Building). Walk-in auditions are welcome and open to adults age 18 and older. Online sign ups are available via Bit.ly/AlmostMaineAuditions but not required.

For more information about the production, “ALMOST, MAINE,” visit AlmostMaine.com.