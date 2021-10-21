Auburn’s water department named best tasting water in Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – On Oct. 20, officials at the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water named the best-tasting rural water in Indiana: Auburn Water Department’s water.

Participating water samples are judged on three categories: clarity, odor, and taste. The competition is part of the Quality On Tap! campaign to emphasize the high quality, standards and taste of rural water. The regional winners were: Town of Osgood, Town of Akron, Auburn Water Department and Town of Madison.

As the winner, Auburn Water Department will advance to compete in “The Great American Water Taste Test,” a national contest in Washington, D.C., in early February 2022. The alliance said this event is part of the Rural Water Rally, an annual legislative event for the 49 state affiliates of National Rural Water Association.

“Because of the quality of this water, Indiana has a good chance at the national taste test in Washington, D.C.,” said Connie Stevens, Alliance of Indiana Rural Water Executive Director.

The Alliance of Indiana Rural Water is a non-profit membership association of over 800 water and wastewater systems and related professionals. It provides training and onsite technical assistance on Safe Drinking Water Act compliance issues, public health protection (as it relates to drinking water), managerial issues, financial issues and operational issues to water and wastewater systems in Indiana that are under 10,000 in population. Training and on-site work is supported by Federal contracts and grants that promote safe water for our communities.