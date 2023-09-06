AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A museum in Auburn is hosting a vaccine clinic Wednesday on the heels of last weekend’s classic car festival.

Children and adults in need of testing or a vaccine can visit the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for a clinic hosted by Indiana’s Department of Health. The clinic lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bivalent Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 5 and older, as well as the bivalent Moderna vaccine for ages 12 and older. The flu shot is also available.

Walk-ins are welcome.