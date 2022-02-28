HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Developers of a sports complex just north of Indianapolis are suing those who are trying to create a similar project at the former Auburn Auction Park just off of Interstate 69.

Officials with Grand Park Fieldhouse claim that former employee Rod Sinn – now president and co-owner of Auburn Sports Group – leaked confidential information several times and deceived others by over-hyping his role in making the Indianapolis complex a success.

Sinn was president of operations for Grand Park, a sprawling 400-acre complex with 31 multi-purpose fields, 26 baseball and softball diamonds an multiple indoor courts in Westfield, from July 2015 to July 2016.

The lawsuit was filed in Hamilton County against Sinn and Auburn Sports Group earlier this month. Auburn Sports Group plans to open its complex, Auburn Sports Park, in July.

This park is slated to consist of eight volleyball and basketball courts, eight baseball and softball fields, three multipurpose fields, one indoor 7 on 7 football field, indoor batting cages and an outside concert venue.

“What I can tell you is that we were made aware of it and we already filed a motion to dismiss,” said Sinn when reached for comment. “It’s not going to hold up progress of our park.”

In the lawsuit, Grand Park officials claim Sinn has been using knowledge of his previous employer’s financial information and business plan to entice third parties to invest in the Auburn park.

That violates a non-disclosure agreement Sinn signed upon being employed by Grand Park, according to the lawsuit.

Grand Park officials also claim in the suit Sinn, in another effort to entice investors, has made false statements along the lines of taking Grand Park to “levels of success that realized an unheard-of-positive cash flow with the first year of operations.”

According to the suit, Grand Park claims Sinn’s “poor performance, inexperience and inability to operate Grand Park in a positive fashion” led to his termination.

Grand Park officials are seeking damages as well as attorney fees from Sinn and his group, saying in the suit their organization has suffered irreparable harm.