AUBURN, Ind. (WANE)– On Tuesday, the Auburn Plan Commission unanimously approved the plans to develop the north side of Country Road 11A.

The north side of the property is set to be developed into a sports complex that will host a wide variety of sporting events, both indoors and outdoors year-round.

According to our newsgathering partners at KPC media, before construction can begin on the property, the proposal must receive approval from the DeKalb County Drainage Board at its meeting Thursday.

After approval by the drainage board, Tim Ehlerding of FCI Construction said crews will be able to begin renovations of the current “L-shaped” auction building by June 1.

The project is expected to include eight baseball/softball diamonds, three turf soccer fields, one natural grass soccer field, indoor facilities including 10 basketball courts and volleyball courts, a splash pad, and 2,000 parking spaces. The construction is expected to be completed by fall 2023.