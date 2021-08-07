Auburn Professional Firefighters host first block party to support scholarship fund

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The Auburn Professional Firefighters Local 2454 hosted their first-ever block party to raise money for their annual scholarship fund.

The event goes to support their Gary McPheeters Memorial Scholarship Fund. It is a $1,000 scholarship that any child of a DeKalb County firefighter is able to apply for. McPheeters died of cancer back in 2004. Union president Shane Jacobs said giving out the scholarship is their way of keeping his memory alive.

“We don’t want everyone to forget our own, and he was taking too early,” said Jacobs. “We just want to keep this going to remember him. Most time we’re here or just somebody having their worst day it was nice to work out here enjoying themselves and just let loose.”

The firefighters don’t have a specific amount of money they’re looking to raise. They are hoping to make enough to make sure the scholarship continues to be available.