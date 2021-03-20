Auburn Police Department seeking information in shooting investigation

Auburn, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Police Department said that they responded to the Castle Court Apartment Complex regarding a shooting at about 4:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said that a juvenile female was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The juvenile is listed in stable condition.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information that could assist in this investigation to contact APD Detective Aaron Quick at 260-920-3200 ext. 1905. You can also contact the Indiana State Police or Crime Stoppers.