Auburn offers mix of modern and classic at 2021 ACD festival

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival made a return after the pandemic forced organizations to cancel in 2020.

Classic and luxury vehicles were on display for the event, plus free concerts and a chance to ride in a car from the 1930s. Car owners offered up one free ride to car enthusiasts through the “Ticket to Ride” event. It’s an up-close and personal way for people to connect with Auburn’s history in the automotive world.

“It is incredibly special,” said Nick Scheumann, an ACD board member. “We’ve got some cars that were built here in this town some are 70, 80 years old and our line was 50 [people] deep we started at four o’clock and they were here at 3:40. There is a ton of interest.”

The Fort Wayne Driving Club also took part, showing off exotic cars, muscle cars, classics and foreign luxury cars, including McLarens, Lamborghini, Ferrari, & Aston Martin.

The festival ends on Sunday.