Auburn mom surprised during special ceremony at U.S. Air Force Memorial

Leaders with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana not only took 84 WWII, Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. last week, but they also took the time to thank a volunteer during a very important military ceremony.

Auburn native Chandler Nan is stationed in Washington D.C. with the United States Air Force. Nan routinely volunteers with the Honor Flight when the organization makes trips to the war memorials. During the 32nd Honor Flight, Nan’s mother Amy was invited as a VIP Guardian to thank the veterans, experience the trip and spend time with her daughter.

At the final stop, the attention was put on Chandler and Amy for just a short time. They were both called to the front of the United States Air Force Memorial. It was then that Chandler surprised her mother Amy. Leaders with the Honor Flight worked it out so that Amy could be there for her daughter’s promotion.

In front of the flags, 2nd Lieutenant Chandler Nan raised her right hand, took the oath of office and was promoted to 1st Lieutenant of the United States Air Force. Veterans from many of the major wars pinned Nan during the special ceremony. Through the smiles and tears Amy Nan said she could not have been any happier to be there for her daughter.

1st Lieutenant Chandler Nan will be leaving Washington D.C. later this year. She was recently accepted into the Air Force Physician Assistant Program.