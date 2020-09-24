Auburn man to showcase 80 lb. weight loss through virtual Fort4Fitness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort4Fitness has gone virtual this year, however that is not stopping people from participating remotely.

Auburn resident, Andy Grimes, will be participating in the virtual event this weekend. He cites Fort4Fitness as his motivation to continue his fitness journey, which began a year and a half ago.

“I stepped on a scale and I saw a number that just alarmed me and I knew I needed to make a change,” Grimes said.

Over the course of the past 18 months, Grimes changed his diet. With the help and encouragement of his friends, he started running. He said that at first it was difficult to run more than a quarter mile, but now he challenges himself to run 50 miles a month. As a result, Grimes has lost over 80 pounds to date.

“Gone from 270 down to about 190 during that time. Not just the weight loss, but the energy levels and my mental health, everything has just improved so much,” Grimes said.

Grimes said that while he won’t be crossing the finish line at Parkview Field, he is glad that the organizers of Fort4Fitness have decided to still hold a virtual event.

“Obviously I would have loved to run the race in person this year, but being connected with Fort4Fitness and the Fort4Fitness community, and receiving encouragement online has been a great way to continue chasing those goals,” Grimes said.

In the absence of this years’ race, Grimes will instead run a half marathon with his friends this upcoming weekend.

“We’re going to run the race as if we were together with everybody else in Fort Wayne, but we’re going to do it up here in Auburn. We’re just going to encourage each other as if it were race day all together,” Grimes said.

Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry, said that he feels proud to have an inspiration event such as Fort4Fitness set to continue, even in the remote format.

“It makes me very proud of our community that we were able to put together an offering that does bring in people from all walks of life. Male and female and those who are struggling with different handicaps that still want to be apart of this,” said Mayor Henry.

Registration for the virtual Fort4Fitness event has closed. Packet pick-up for those who have registered ends at 5 p.m. Friday. For more information, click here.