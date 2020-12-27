Auburn man killed in crash; alcohol suspected

A Honda Accord is shown crashed off C.R. 21 in DeKalb County on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (Indiana State Police)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn man was killed in a crash in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 3 p.m. to C.R. 21 just south of C.R. 34 on a report of a crash.

According to an Indiana State Police report, 25-year-old Guadalupe Alfredo Cruz of Ashley was headed north on C.R. 21 approaching C.R. 34 when he lost control of his 2007 Honda Accord on the gravel road. The vehicle slid off the road and struck a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle – 24-year-old Joshua Charles Clifford of Auburn – was trapped in the badly wrecked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cruz told police he tried to avoid an animal in the roadway before losing control of the sedan, the report said.

According to the report, alcohol use was suspected in the crash.

Cruz was taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. Results of that test are pending.

State police called the case an “active ongoing criminal investigation.”

The DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office will consider possible charges later.