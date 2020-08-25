Auburn man critically injured in DeKalb County crash

Photo of Honda Civic that struck an oak tree in DeKalb County on August 24, 2020 provided by Indiana State Police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Auburn man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday evening after the car he was driving left the road and crashed into a tree on County Road 68 in DeKalb County.

According to Indiana State Police, several troopers responded to a report of a crash in the 400 block of County Road 68 at around 6 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene they found a Honda Civic that had hit a large oak tree head-on and the driver and lone occupant seriously injured.

Rescue and medical units from the LaOtto Fire Department and DeKalb Parkview EMS arrived and provided medical assistance. The driver, identified as Steven Lemmon, 58, was transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where he was last listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Honda Civic, initially traveling eastbound on CR 68, for an unknown reason ran off the road 191 feet prior to impact with a large (4ft diameter) oak tree. There was no indication of braking or other evasive action taken prior to impact.

Lemmon was wearing a seatbelt and airbags were deployed. Excessive speed was a factor in the severity of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.