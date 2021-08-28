Auburn gets into gear to welcome thousands this week

AUBURN, In. (WANE) – The 65th Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is back, bringing together automobile enthusiasts from all over the world to celebrate. Events can be enjoyed for the whole family.

The festival begins with Cheers to the Festival happening on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails while we celebrate the location where it all began. It is located at 1710 N. Main St. in Auburn and is $50 per person.

The 2021 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival poster celebrates the roaring 20s.

Whether your interests are classic cars, swap meets, parades, or antiques, the festival has a little of everything. Featured events include the Downtown Auburn Friday Cruise-In, the Parade of Classics, the Hoosier Tour, the Auburn auctions at both Worldwide Auctioneers and RM Auctions and museum events.

For a full list of events visit the website.