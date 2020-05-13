Auburn-Garrett Drive-In opening this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Auburn-Garrett Drive-In will be ready for family entertainment this week, with new safety precautions in place.

The business located off of State Road 8 announced they will be opening this Friday with a double feature. The films will be Trolls World Tour and Dolittle. They announced the opening and new restrictions on their Facebook page.

The changes include only one car between posts and customers must remain in vehicles. While you can sit in the bed of a truck, sitting on the ground is discouraged.

Outside food is allowed as the concession stand will be serving a limited menu for the time being. Only four to five people allowed at the concessions stand at a time and a limit on the number of people in the bathroom.

Wearing a mask is not required and you can find more information on their Facebook page.