Auburn Fall Auction will only be open to pre-registered bidders and guests

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) The coronavirus pandemic is affecting yet another major event in northeast Indiana. The Auburn Fall Auction held over the Labor Day weekend will only be open to pre-registered bidders and their guests. There will be no general admission.

RM Auctions made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. The company says it made the decision in light of the circumstances surrounding the global COVID-19 virus pandemic and the current guidelines from local public health officials. The decision is intended to safeguard the health and well-being of auction house clients, event attendees, and staff. RM Auctions will ensure that proper physical distancing can take place during the event while maintaining safety protocols as recommended by the State of Indiana. If you want to attend the event, you’ll need to register as a bidder.

RM Auctions has also decided to cancel this year’s Swap Meet. Any currently registered vendors will be automatically refunded full rental space costs. The event’s Car Corral will move forward, but with limited sign-up slots available.

The auction will be streamed live on the company’s website.